New Construction Project On Baptist Road and I25 Begins In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Department of Transportation, or CDOT says crews are adding a round-a-bout just west of I-25 on Baptist Road at Terrazzo Drive. Work begins today, 6/3/24, and is expected to be finished in October.

Crews will be working on this roundabout all this week from 7 am to 7 pm. This coming weekend, you'll see them working from 9 pm until 6 am. Baptist Road will be down to a single lane, alternating back and forth.

CDOT says roundabouts greatly reduce the amount of time needed to get through an intersection. The goal is to increase safety and reduce the number of accidents at the intersection.

If this is part of your morning commute or daily drive, you'll want to add some extra time. CDOT says to expect delays of up to fifteen minutes.

