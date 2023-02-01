New Colorado Springs Senior Center location and construction timeline announced

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs plans to have its new Senior Center completed earliest by the second half of 2024 and latest by 2025. The city will begin breaking ground in August of 2023.

The new center will be remaining at the same location as the old center at the intersection of Caramillo Street and Hancock Ave. The decision to stay at the same location is based on feedback from current Senior Center patrons, service providers, and community members.

You can view the City's Plan here.

The project is being funded by $8 million secured from the American Rescue Plan Act and will increase the center to 23,000 square feet, from its current 17,100 square foot footprint.

The old center which has served the community for over 50 years and will be torn down and rebuilt on the City-owned Golf Acres Property.

The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, which operates the center is in the process of finalizing a plan to provide services to patrons at other locations during the building of the center.

Other businesses that operate out of the other Golf Acres buildings have been provided with relocation support from the City. The city has no plans on developing any more buildings on the Golf Acres property besides this project.



