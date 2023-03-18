New Colorado law requires up-to-date vehicle registration

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado is cracking down on drivers driving with expired registration or tags, and new Colorado residents who don't register their car within three months of moving to Colorado.

Last year, state lawmakers passed the Colorado Registration Fairness Act. The law went into effect on January 1st, but programming for it was implemented on March 1st.

Part of the law requires a person to register their vehicle in Colorado within 90 days of moving to the state. Anyone who fails to register their vehicle within the 90-day grace period will be required to pay the vehicle’s registration taxes and fees that are pro-rated from the date the person became a Colorado resident, in addition to the costs to register the vehicle.

Another part of the law requires that Colorado residents register their cars within 60 days of buying it, and not letting their temporary tags expire.

Drivers who fail to do this, will be fined $25 a month for every month they're late, and up to $100.

Local drivers are hoping the new law will make roads safer.

“I feel like you do see a lot of out of state drivers around, a lot of people with expired tags,” said David Collins, a Colorado Springs driver. “Hopefully it'll encourage people to drive safer and smarter.”

“I think the oldest tag I’ve seen is from the 80's, like how do you get away with that?” said Liz Daidone, another Springs driver. “As someone who keeps their tags up to date, I think that people should be more on it.”

Since the taxes and fees are different for each Coloradan based on their vehicle and county they live in, residents are encouraged to visit their local DMV to find out how much they owe.

The Colorado Springs Police Department issued more than 4,500 tickets for expired plates and tags. This year, the department has issued 640 tickets so far.

