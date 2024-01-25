New Colorado House of Representatives minority Leader elected by Republican caucus Thursday

DENVER — The Colorado House of Representatives Republican caucus elected a new minority leader to replace Rep. Mike Lynch Thursday after he announced he would step down from the role Wednesday.

Rep. Rose Pugliese has been chosen to replace Lynch, the Director of Communications & External Affairs for the Colorado House Republicans Alec Hanna confirmed to Denver7.

Pugliese represents District 14 in El Paso County. She is the current assistant minority leader for the Colorado House Republicans and sits on the Education and Statutory Revision Committees.

Pugliese has introduced two bills so far this legislative session. HB24-1065 focuses on reducing both the individual and the corporate state income tax rates. HB24-1055 aims to create the child passenger safety education and distribution grant program within the department of transportation.

She assumes the position vacated by Lynch following a no-confidence vote, prompted by newly uncovered law enforcement records that showed Lynch was arrested in 2022 on suspicion of drunk driving and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

In a statement on the social media site X Wednesday, the Colorado Republican party said:

It’s about time. The House Republicans should elect anyone who has NOT been convicted of driving while drunk and broke faith with voters and colleagues by covering it up. Thank you to the House Republican Caucus Members who showed courage and demonstrated he lost the confidence of the majority of his GOP colleagues. Colorado Republican Party

Lynch was elected to lead the House Republican caucus several weeks after the arrest, with few — if any — colleagues knowing about it, our partners at the Denver Post reported.

During a speech on the House floor Wednesday to address him leaving the position, Lynch took a shot at Dave Williams, the chairman of the Colorado Republican Party. Williams had led a caucus meeting focused on Lynch's future in party leadership.

“I'm not stepping down because a failed state party chair decided to try to influence the actions in this house,” Lynch said. “I am stepping down because it's the right thing to do because I’ve become a distraction for my caucus.”

Williams didn’t respond to Denver7's request for comment.