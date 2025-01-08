New 'Chicana/Chicano Pride' license plate available in Colorado

COLORADO — If you're out on the road, you may notice some new Colorado license plates pass by. Last June, Governor Jared Polis approved the creation of the 'Chicana/Chicano Pride' license plate.

As of January 1, anyone can apply for it. The plate was created by El Movimento Sigue, a collective Chicanx and Indigenous community organized in Pueblo.

News5 spoke with a community leader about what this means to the Chicanx community throughout Colorado.

"I think it's a great testament to the state of Colorado to take these next steps to recognize a very vibrant culture..." said Joe Aldaz, President and CEO of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. "It's a significant cultural milestone, I think, not just for the Chicano community, but just the broader recognition of Colorado's really diverse history."

If you are interested in applying, all you have to do is make a $50 donation to the organization, along with two $25 one-time fees.

