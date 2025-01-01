New car seat laws going into effect in Colorado Wednesday

COLORADO — Starting Wednesday, Colorado's laws around car seats for children are changing, but it's a bit complicated.

Children under the age of two who are less than 40 pounds must be in rear-facing car seats. This is more strict than the current law. If those under two years old weigh more than 40 pounds, they can be in a forward-facing seat.

When it comes to booster seats, children need to be at least four years old and at least 40 pounds. Children can begin using seat belts without a booster seat at age nine under the new law.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) parents and caregivers can be pulled over if the children in their vehicles are not properly restrained, and they will be ticketed.

Children must be restrained by a seat belt until the age of 18, which used to be 16 in the last version of the law.

Governor Jared Polis signed the bill into law in June 2024 updating the legislation to "reflect the latest research-based recommendations on car seat, booster seat and seat belt use for children," according to CDOT's website.

The state offers car seat and booster installation videos on its website and offers more than 140 inspection stations across Colorado. Here is a list of inspection station locations.

For more information on the specifics of the new law, visit CDOT's website.

