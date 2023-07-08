New campaign aims to bring new jobs to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday morning, the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation (EDC) announced their plan to help bring new jobs to Colorado Springs.

Tuesday, July 11 marks the official start of the Titans of Economic Development campaign, a three-year-long effort to try and bring together different businesses across the city, both big and small. The Chamber is currently looking for 100 businesses to get involved to bring different voices from across the city together.

While this campaign is aimed at bringing more major employer to Colorado Springs, the chamber says there will inevitably be a trickle down effect. The Titans of Economic Development Campaign will take 6 months to complete, followed by a three year development strategy.

