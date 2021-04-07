New art resale shop in Pueblo using money to fund art programs

PUEBLO — A new art store has opened in downtown Pueblo that is collecting used art supplies and reselling them to people at an affordable price.

The money raised then goes to fund art programs in Pueblo.

The store is called the "Creative Re-Use of Pueblo" and is volunteer-based.

"People can come in here and find that perfect item for their piece at an affordable price. It's great to be a part of that creative cycle of sustainability," Storer Manager Samantha Printy said.

If you want to help out or donate art supplies, check out the store's Facebook page or visit in person.

The store is located near City Center and Grand in downtown Pueblo.