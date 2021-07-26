New app helps connect homeowners with professional landscapers

COLORADO SPRINGS — GreenPal is an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, and is now available to residents in Colorado Springs.

The app allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can then list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros, then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Colorado Springs find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.

One local business owner says this app really gives him a chance to network in the area. Bradly Diez owns "Colorado's Own Landscaping Company." He moved here from New Orleans to start his own company. Diez says the grass isn't greener here, but it is easier to cut! Diez says apps like GreenPal help set his business apart.

"It allows me to get a hold of customers in a different way," Diez explained. "Plus the dashboard is pretty user-friendly," he said.

Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.

GreenPal has already generated 1 million users, and over 25,000 business owners run their companies on the app.

