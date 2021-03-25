New Air Force Academy Visitor Center moving forward

COLORADO SPRINGS — The proposed plan for the new Air Force Academy Visitor Center was put on hold in March of last year due to the bond market and COVID-19.

However, as of just a few weeks ago, the city has approved a $90 million bond for the center and its infrastructure.

"We have been continuing to advance plans and designs on the project in spite of the delay," said Dan Schnepf, Blue and Silver Development Partners.

Developer, Dan Schnepf, says the center will attract upwards of one million folks every year. Infrastructure is set to begin this fall on North Gate Boulevard.

"It will create an awesome opportunity for people who know nothing about Colorado Springs and the Academy, to come in and have a great understanding."

In addition to the center, there will be construction for a hotel, shopping center, and restaurants.

"We had to do some creative design to be able to fit all of these components together, but it is going to be a very fabulous opportunity," said Schnepf.

It is an opportunity that surrounding businesses are also talking about!

"It is a really exciting development for all of Colorado Springs." said Samantha Smith, manager at Mamma Pearl's.

"The more the merrier! Anything to bring people back to normalcy. I would love to see more people here," said David Matherne, manager at the Brass Tap.

Bringing more folks in, while sharing the history and knowledge behind Colorado Springs.

