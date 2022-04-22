New affordable housing development planned for southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new affordable housing development is planned for southeast Colorado Springs.

The City of Colorado Springs along with developers broke ground on the new complex at the Solid Rock Christian Center Friday.

The Village at Solid Rock will have 77 units with one, two, and three bedrooms. It's part of Mayor John Suthers' plan to build 1000 affordable housing units for this year.

"It is getting really frustrating because I am a 27-year-old and my spouse is 29-years-old and we don't foresee us being able to buy a house for at least five years just because of how hard it is to get into the housing market," said Nyx Archuletta-Henderson, Colorado Springs resident.

"It needs to be more than just Solid Rock, everyone needs to follow this example. Start from here, and get bigger," said Javon Coleman, Colorado Springs resident.

Solid Rock Christian Center says the housing development has been in the works for the last three years.

"We started this project in 2019, and we've had some wonderful partners along the way to guide us through the process. Common Wealth Corporation and Greccio Housing are going to detrimental in this project. We are grateful for their partnership," said Pastor Ben Anderson, Solid Rock Christian Center.

Anderson says Solid Rock Christian Church donated the land for it to be built. It's expected to open Winter 2022.

