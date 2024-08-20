New aerospace business center breaks ground in El Paso County Monday

FOUNTAIN VALLEY — The aerospace industry is growing in El Paso County, and a plan for a new aerospace business center is underway.

The 320,000 square foot project is lead by AZ Opportunity Fund and Acro Murray.

The project has several phases. The first includes an 85,000 square foot building that can house up to four different aerospace companies.

The new business center is located on Foreign Trade Zone, just off of Bradley Road.

Along with several buildings for aerospace companies, the plan includes four and a half acres for retail business development.

"At the corner of Foreign Trade Zone Boulevard and Bradley Road, we have four and a half acres for retail, those are pad sites," said Brady Welsh, Principal of AZ Opportunity Fund. "They could be used for restaurants or other services for this community."

The first building is expected to be completed by January 2026.

