New accessible swing at Apple Park thanks to the wish of a young girl

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new accessible swing is ready to use at a park on the north side of Colorado Springs, and it's all thanks to the wish of a young girl.

Annellyse Berger, who is seven years old, has a genetic disorder and is confined to a wheel chair. She enjoys using the swing at Apple Park, which is located in the Northgate neighborhood. As she gets older, it gets harder for her family to get her into it.

Her family says one of Berger's caregivers told her story to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Once they heard, they reached out to see what wish they could make for Berger.

Instead of going on a trip or using it solely on herself, Berger asked the foundation to help build a swing for her and the disabled children in her community.

"Probably a bigger part of her wish was having a place where other kids... of all abilities can come here to this park and play with other kids, and so, we love... the inclusive aspect of that," said Joshua Berger, Annellyse's father.

Make-A-Wish says it is rare they get to make this kind of wish happen. Annellyse's family says they are excited to have a place their daughter can have fun like every other child.

