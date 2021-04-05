Watch
Nevada Ave closed south of Austin Bluffs due to police activity

Standoff on Nevada Ave
Posted at 10:07 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 12:53:58-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police have closed off a portion of Nevada Ave between Austin Bluffs Parkway and Winters Drive due to police activity.

Both northbound and southbound traffic are impacted as police cruisers are blocking all access to the stretch of road.

There are several motels along the west side of Nevada in the area. It is unclear which business is impacted as officers work to take someone in custody.

News5 is working to gather more information on the incident.

