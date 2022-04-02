Watch
Neighbors warned to stay indoors after Jeep wrecks into power pole

CSFD_WRECKED_JEEP.jpg
Colorado Springs Fire Departement
CSFD_WRECKED_JEEP.jpg
Posted at 1:38 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 15:38:45-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Neighbors living along West Boulder Street in Colorado Springs were warned to shelter indoors Saturday afternoon when a jeep wrecked into a power pole causing the charged line to come down.

Linemen from Colorado Springs Utilities responded to de-energize the power lines while firefighters with the CSFD Heavy Rescue response team helped to free the people trapped inside of the Jeep.

The wreck was first reported at around 11:20 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Boulder Street near the intersection with N. Walnut Street. Firefighters and police officers used the Peak Alert notification system to contact residents in the area and urge them to shelter in place as the emergency unfolded.

There have been no reports of injuries. The cause of the accident is unknown.
_____

