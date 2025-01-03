Neighbors share details about interactions with U.S. Army soldier suspected of Cybertruck explosion

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day.

In a press conference on Thursday, Las Vegas authorities officially named 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger as the man who died inside the Cybertruck outside of the Trump International Hotel. Officials said Livelsberger shot himself in the head before the explosion, which injured seven other people.

Public Records show Livelsberger's wife owned a townhome at the Eastside Landing townhome complex in the Stetson Hills area of Colorado Springs. Neighbors tell News5 that Livelsberger lived there with his wife and baby. The FBI confirmed it was investigating the townhome in connection to the Cybertruck explosion.

Cindy Helwig lives right across the street from Livelsberger's home and described him as a "normal guy" who she had friendly conversations with about cars.

"He sold a Mustang. I don't know what year this Mustang was, but we talked a lot about that," said Helwig. "And then, you know, he came over and he looked at my Durango, he's like, 'Oh, that's a nice Durango,' you know."

She remembered her last conversation with him a few weeks ago.

"When I would let my dog out, he would be walking out with his dog. A couple of weeks ago, he came out and asked me for a tool. He was working on something, on his car," she said.

Keni Mac lives behind the townhome now under investigation. She said she would often see Livelsberger's wife at the gym and said the couple lived in the home with their newborn baby.

“They just live an ordinary life with their newborn," said Mac. “We have just met each other in crossing at HOA meetings, and I've seen him walking the dog, taking the trash out, normal neighborhood things."

Several neighbors shared their disbelief after learning the FBI was investigating the townhome in connection with the Cybertruck explosion.

“We started hearing humming outside, like a helicopter hovering around our neighborhood. Literally all morning we've been watching the cops, the feds, ATF, everyone you know, doing their job," said Mac. "It's one of those things where you find it hard to believe."

Helwig said she was shocked by the news and started to feel on edge living in her own home.

“I’ll be honest I feel a little unsafe right now. A little uneasy," she said. “I was just very shocked. Like I said it’s quiet. We never have issues around here."

In a post on X on Wednesday morning, FBI Denver said it was not releasing any further information about the investigation into the townhome. News5 has not confirmed any details about what law enforcement may have found inside.

