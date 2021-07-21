Neighbors plan on asking city for control of Westside Community Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the past decade, the Westside Community Center has been operated by Woodmen Valley Chapel. That contract lasts through the end of this year, and the City of Colorado Springs has been trying to find a new entity to operate the space. In early July, the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department announced they were not able to reach an agreement with their top contenders.

The parks department said they do not plan to reopen their proposal process at the moment. However, those with Colorado Springs City Council said they are considering using $1.3 million dollars of American Rescue Plan money for repairs at the Westside Community Center. "It needs a new roof, a new HVAC, and it's got some other festering problems because it's just so old," said Colorado Springs City Councilmember Richard Skorman.

Skorman said the city will receive around $76 million over the course of two years from the American Rescue Plan.

According to Skorman, Woodmen Valley Chapel could potentially be willing to take on the Westside Community Center again if the city pays for the renovations. However, those at a community meeting regarding the future of the Westside Community Center on Tuesday afternoon said they plan on drafting a proposal where the community would operate the center. "Trust has been eroded. It's hard to trust the city," said Richard Mee, a Westside community member.

Mee said they have a meeting on Friday scheduled with city leaders to discuss their plan. Mee said they intend to ask for more money to fund the center, which would be operated by the community.

News5 will update this story when more details become available.

PREVIOUS:

Neighbors worried about future of Westside Community Center