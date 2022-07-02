Neighbors optimistic for the future of the Westside Community Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — The fight over who will run the Westside Community Center in Old Colorado City is over.

The City of Colorado Springs announced Thursday it will run as a public-private partnership. The city started the search for the next operator of the community two years ago after the impending end of the Center for Strategic Ministry's contract. When they chose to renew with CSM — they received pushback from Westside residents and the contract negotiations ultimately failed.

The public-private partnership model integrates feedback from resident recommendations, includes City staffing and operational funding and provides partnership and revenue-generating opportunities with external entities, including nonprofit organizations.

"We are hugely relieved. All we've ever wanted was to have a vibrant and robust community center where we could serve all members of the community. Where old and young could come together, where people who are tremendously under-served could come together," said Irene Lucas, Save the Westside Community Center Coalition.

"We are better together. That was one of the things brought up in the workshop, and I think that is how we feel going forward. We are better together, and we look forward to the optimism and opportunities that haven't existed before and turning this center into a hub for the neighborhood," said Sallie Clark, Save the Westside Community Center Coalition.

The Save the Westside Coalition has been working hard for the last two years trying to save their small community center. Holding rallies, community engagement meetings, and going to the Colorado Springs City Council for more city resources and funding for their community hub.

"We've all invested a lot of our time, energy, and souls, visions, and thoughts," said Lucas. "With the management of the Westside Community Center changing, we didn't know if this would become a a city block of condos, businesses, we didn't know what was going to happen here. When it became in jeopardy, we knew we had to step in and save it for the community."

The new operational model will provide a balanced set of programs, services and businesses that will benefit the entire community. Expanding programs and services through external partner entities is also part of the new model. A formal process for interested entities will be conducted this year and will be open to all, including organizations that have previously held programs at the community center as well as potential new partners.

This is really what we were hoping for. Coming up with first of all funding to keep it going, second to be able to have it as a city owned facility but bringing in non-profits and listening to the community when we wanted to have an advisory board and more input from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board as well. I think it is a very positive path forward, and we're very optimistic about where this is going," said Clark.

The coalition had ten requests for the city to ensure the center's success moving forward:

1.) Full funding from the City of Colorado Springs

2.) Marketing and Community Outreach

3.) Volunteer Coordinator (paid position)

4.) Community Advisory Board and Master/Business Plan

5.) Director of Programs (paid position)

6.) All inclusive programs for all ages (with community engagement and continues evaluation)

7.) Partnerships with Colorado Springs School District 11, businesses/corporations, non-profit organizations, and other city/state/federal government agencies and programs

8.) Community First and Foremost (with accountability, transparency, and levels of service)

9.) Historic designation to apply for grants

10.) Fundraising events at the Westside Community Center

"When we had the opportunity to reset on the Westside Community Center, Council-member Stephannie Fortune envisioned and helped lead the community engagement process with the support of city administration as well as a third party facilitator by the name of Kimberley Sherwood. We had a really robust community engagement process, and heard from the community in multiple avenues — both virtual and in-person. Heard from the community on what they're expectations and hopes were for the community center moving forward. We really integrated a lot of that into this public-private partnership model," said Ryan Trujillo, Deputy Chief of Staff for the City of Colorado Springs.

“I believe this direction from the City administration recognizes that the Westside Community Center should remain as a community center. It is not only a valuable city asset, but a community hub and gathering place for the neighborhood,” said Stephannie Fortune, city council member (district 3). “The new structure clearly incorporates a blend of elements from the models put forward during the neighborhood engagement process, and I’m confident it will serve residents well. I will continue to advocate for this community center and stay engaged in the implementation of the new model. The advisory board will play an important role with City staff in charting the course for the future.”

The first phase of implementation is expected to begin in September.