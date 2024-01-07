Neighbors asked to shelter in place in parts of Canon City as police look for suspect

CANON CITY — Canon City police are telling people in northeast Canon City to stay indoors as police search for one of the suspects after a police chase, the other suspect has died.

Officers in Canon City say just before 11:00 a.m Sunday morning, they received reports that Pueblo Police Officer were following a vehicle with two people inside, at least one of them was a homicide suspect.

Pueblo police pursued the vehicle westbound on Highway 50 into Canon City, that’s where multiple law enforcement agencies stopped the vehicle in a field behind a house at the 2800 block of Central Avenue, according to police.

That’s located in Northeastern Canon City near the intersection of Central Avenue and Field Avenue.

Officials say police chased the two suspects as they fled on foot. One suspect was confronted by police, and officers report shots were fired. That suspect is dead, we currently don’t know if any law enforcement agents fired their weapons.

The other suspect has not been caught. Police describe him as a Hispanic male, he was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie sweatshirt and blue jeans.

As of now, we have not gotten reports of any injured law enforcement agents.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

We have crews on the way to the scene and we will update this article as we learn more information.

