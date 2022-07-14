Need help with fire mitigation? Goats can help

COLORADO SPRINGS — Things have been very hot in Southern Colorado and although we have gotten some much needed rain this summer, fire danger is always a concern for our region.

That’s why fire mitigation is so important, especially for homeowners. And one local business will bring their goats to your lawn to help you with fire mitigation.

Goat Mowers LLC in Southern Colorado is a local business that brings their goats to people’s homes to eat bushes, grass, weeds and much more.

“They’re very good at fire mitigation, very good at getting into places that people can get into. They can go to places for fire mitigation that people cannot,” said Kimberly Jones, owner of Goat Mowers LLC.

Goats can offer underbrush clearing and weed clearing. This is a great time of the year for anyone who needs additional lawn assistance. Anyone interested in this service can sign up here.

_____

