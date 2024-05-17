Nearly 25,000 runners taking over Mile High City for 2024 Denver Colfax Marathon

DENVER — Nearly 25,000 runners are lacing up those running shoes and taking over the Mile High City for the Denver Colfax Marathon this weekend.

The marathon weekend, which features eight races in two days, is back for its 18th year in Denver.

Race directors told Denver7 this is expected to be the biggest Colfax Marathon to date, with 4,000 more runners than they saw in 2023. To accommodate the high demand of registration and elevate runner experience, the marathon changed the structure of its full marathon and half marathon courses this year to allow for more running capacity.

There are over 33 entertainment acts through the course of the race, 25 of those being live music.

It's the only race that goes through a fire station, and the half marathon is one of the only races in the country that runs through a zoo!

This year's runners will get a first look at the Denver Zoo's new flamingo and "Down Under" Australian-themed exhibits.

“It takes a dedicated team of people to make this weekend possible,” CEO of Denver's Colfax Marathon Andrea Dowdy said. “From our sponsors to the volunteers, Denver Police to Lakewood Police, our marathon staff to the medical staff, each person plays a critical role in creating a memorable experience for the runners.”

While the half marathon and Urban 10 Miler races have sold out, there's still room in the full marathon, marathon relay and Colfax 5K.

Race packet pickup is happening at the race expo at Empower Field on Friday from 12-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

You can find course info, race logistics, spectator locations and more here.