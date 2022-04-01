Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

NCAR Fire 100% contained, burned 190 acres

NCAR Fire March 27 2022
KMGH
NCAR Fire March 27 2022
Posted at 9:12 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 11:12:59-04

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The NCAR Fire is now 100% contained, Boulder Fire-Rescue announced Thursday.

The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

Boulder Fire-Rescue said the acreage remains at 190 acres.

Fire officials want to remind the community that 100% containment does not mean that the fire is completely "out." Residents may still see smoke due to interior portions of the fire that are still smoldering, Boulder Fire-Rescue said.

Community members who see any abnormal fire behavior, such as open flames or significantly growing smoke plumes, to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation