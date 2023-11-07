NBC News to host the third Republican presidential primary debate

MIAMI, FL — NBC News will host the third Republican presidential primary debate in Miami on Wednesday, Nov 8.

The debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, and will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The debate will be shown on NBC News' television, streaming and digital platforms.

You can watch the debate on KOAA-TV from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Debate moderators include NBC "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker and Hugh Hewitt, host of "The Hugh Hewitt Show".

During the second debate in California last month, there were seven candidates on stage. It's uncertain how many will qualify again since the Republican National Committee (RNC) has raised the polling and donor thresholds.

In order to qualify, candidates must:



have campaign contributions from 70,000+ unique donors,

register at least 4% in two national polls or one national poll and one early-state poll that meets RNC polling requirements and

pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee.

The RNC has selected Salem Radio Network and the Republican Jewish Coalition as debate partners. RNC's streaming partner, Rumble, will also livestream the debate. ____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.