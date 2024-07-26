Naturalization Ceremony Welcomes New U.S. Citizens

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Pikes Peak Library District partnered up with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to hold a naturalization ceremony for more than twenty new U.S. citizens.

The ceremony included Mayor Yemi Mobolade speaking on the accomplishments of the new citizens, voting registration, and the singing of patriotic songs.

Now as a U.S. citizen, Nawall Shahril says she is looking forward to the opportunities she will have in the United States.

“I’m excited to create this legacy for my future children,” she said.

She says she is excited to finally start her journey in the United States.

“I feel like it’s giving me a ticket to do and to expierence definitely a new chapter in my life."

The program took place over 8-10 weeks, during which participants learned about the citizenship test and participated in practice interviews.

The sessions were offered at no cost to people wanting to become U.S. citizens.

___





Rocky Ford Melons are on the way Rocky Ford farmers have been making their way from the farm to a grocery store near you. Tag along for the harvest and see what the process is like that is a staple of the Lower Arkansas River Valley. Rocky Ford farmers get ready to ship their melons around the state

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.