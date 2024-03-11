Watch Now
Natural gas line hit Monday morning in Manitou Springs, expect closures

Posted at 10:48 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 12:48:31-04

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities(CSU) reports that a natural gas line was hit this morning around 9:45 a.m. in Manitou Springs.

The line was turned off by 10:09 a.m.

Manitou Avenue located between Canon Avenue and Ruxton Avenue has been closed to begin repairs.

CSU asks the public to avoid the area.

KOAA will provide updates as we receive them.

____

