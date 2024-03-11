Natural gas line hit Monday morning in Manitou Springs, expect closures

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities(CSU) reports that a natural gas line was hit this morning around 9:45 a.m. in Manitou Springs.

The line was turned off by 10:09 a.m.

Manitou Avenue located between Canon Avenue and Ruxton Avenue has been closed to begin repairs.

CSU asks the public to avoid the area.

KOAA will provide updates as we receive them.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.