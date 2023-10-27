Natural gas bills expected to drop this winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A milder-than-average fall has furnaces in Southern Colorado running less often. This weather pattern follows a mild end to winter last season, which federal energy officials attribute to helping keep natural gas prices lower this season.

The US Energy Information Administration forecast lower home heating prices for consumers across the country. Western states like Colorado could see the steepest declines with predictions calling for an average of 30 percent reduction in home heating bills.

"Our October outlook was really, for natural gas prices, well below what we saw last winter and the winter before," said Scott Shirola, Pricing and Rates Manager for Colorado Springs Utilities.

He provides the Colorado Springs Utilities Board with an updated outlook on energy prices every month. The most recent outlook showed downward corrections compared to projections from August and September.

"We do expect seasonably higher prices than what we've seen over the course of the summer in terms of the natural gas market, but again, really lower prices than what we've saw the last couple of winters," he said.

Those monthly updates give the utilities board the ability to pass on savings to customers if costs come in well below the budgeted estimates.

"We've scheduled to do that four times a year, but we can do that more frequently if we see the market change significantly," said Shirola.

Homeowners can on heating bills by using a programmable thermostat to keep better control over when you heat your home.

Colorado Springs Utilities also recommends replacing furnace filters once a month to keep heaters running efficiently.

The Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) will begin accepting applications on Wednesday, November 1 for those who need help affording their bills. Call 1-866-HEAT-HELP to begin.

