Nationwide travel nightmare hits Colorado Springs Airport as a domino effect leaves travelers stranded

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Airlines including Southwest are trying to get back on track after a slew of weather-related delays and cancellations over the weekend..

The result has been a domino effect as planes are just not where they need to be. Baggage has been a hassle too.

One traveler got his luggage back with all his Christmas gifts inside. Others aren't as lucky. Many are stuck here with just the clothes on their backs.

"Literally as they say, we come with the clothes on our backs and that's it and so now we have to try to make our stay here however long it will be as best as we can utilizing the little resources we've been given with compensations with southwest," said traveler Giovanni Matteucci

Now two days without his luggage he says he needs to go shopping for clothes.

"We are hopeful but not confident with regard to what the outcome will be, we're still waiting," says Giovanni

In Colorado Springs, Southwest fliers are preparing to not be able to reschedule until the New Year.

Some trying to fly out Monday resorted to rental cars instead. Steve Kroll-Smith says he's hoping his 18-hour drive to New Orleans will be faster than flying.

"Tomorrow we'll drive to Pueblo, where there's actually a rental car that we can rent on a one-way trip," Smith said.

Southwest Airlines' online customer service has been down, dropping phone calls and experiencing crashing app support due to the high traffic volume all three have seen. So people have been forced to wait in line for hours.

One mom says her 13-year-old son was stranded at the Denver International Airport trying to get home.

"Didn't give him a place to go, didn't help him rebook his flight, nothing," says Tracci Music. "They were just going to leave him there, 13 years old, stranded overnight."

Music had to pick him up at 1 a.m. but without his checked luggage.

"I couldn't imagine if I wasn't close by what would have happened as a mom, that sucks," says music. "I trusted them to get my son where he needs to go."

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.