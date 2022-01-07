National Western Stock Show kicks off tomorrow

DENVER — A nationally recognized western tradition returns to Colorado tomorrow after having to sit out a year ago.

From the rodeos to the horse shows and many things in between, the National Western Stock Show highlights western traditions. Since 1906, this annual event has showcased American agriculture and youth enrichment programs by promoting ranching, equestrian, farming, and animal appreciation.

This event kicks off tomorrow and will run for 16 days in Denver. You can expect about 30 professional rodeos, some of the best in the nation, along with 11 of the country’s biggest horse shows.

A new addition to the National Western Stock Show is the newly built H.W. Hutchison Family Stockyards Event Center.

“We have brand new. Brand new pens, brand new facilities, brand new auction arena, brand new show bar. Come on down, and see the 116th National Western Stock Show,” said Kyle Mortensen, a yard's manager at the National Western Stock Show.

Each year, the Western Stock Show brings in 700,00 people, helping the local economy.

Mortensen has been coming to the National Western Stock Show for 30 years. He says he has seen significant growth.

“Our attendance has gone up. Our activities have gone up, and then the number of livestock has gone up tremendously over the years. We are going to continue to grow because this is a huge hub for commerce for livestock producers throughout the country, not just Colorado,” said Mortensen.

A big part of this tradition is family time, all while recognizing the challenging work of farmers and ranchers who work so hard to feed our country.

For more information, visit here.

