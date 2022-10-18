National Teen Driver Safety Week encourages new drivers to make smart choices behind the wheel

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week marks the start of National Teen Driver Safety week, encouraging newer drivers to make smart decisions on the road.

Car crashes are the leading cause of death for 15 to 18-year-olds, according to the National Highway Safety Traffic Association. In El Paso county, the area leads the state in fatal car crashes.

Nadia Flores is a local teenager who got her learner's permit 6 months ago. She had some concerns about getting behind the wheel when she first started to learn.

"It's definitely something I have to get comfortable with, at first I was really scared to drive," said Flores.

She says that she's nailed down her routine when stepping into the car: making sure her mirrors are in the right place, adjusting her seat, putting her phone on silent, and making sure that everyone in the car has their seatbelts on.

"My main thing is to make sure seatbelts are on for everyone, that's always something I've been big about," continued Flores.

The National Highway Safety Traffic Association has a list of items that teens should think about when driving.

Students Against Destructive Decisions, or S.A.D.D. (formerly known as students against drunk driving) has done lots of work around the country to make sure that teenagers are learning applicable skills from students themselves.

Hannah Grothe was a student ambassador for the program before graduating high school and now working as a contractor

with the group. She stressed how important it is that these students hear information from teenagers themselves.

"This week and every week is a great opportunity for parents and students to have conversations about the importance of safe driving," said Grothe.

_____

