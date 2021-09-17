National Small Business Week; Hunt or Gather Buyers Club supports local farms

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week is National Small Business Week and one local business has grown to offer its members local foods from local farms.

The Hunt or Gather Buying Club started as an educational program aimed at teaching people about the importance of nutrition and the types of foods we put into our bodies. What started as a small educational program has grown into a buyer’s club. According to the small business’s Facebook page, “The Hunt or Gather Buying Club allows you to purchase local food directly from producers at wholesale prices. As a member, you can order your favorite organic fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, packaged items, and more, and get a great price on them.”

Hunt or Gather gets all its food from local farmers because the small business believes in strengthening our local food economy. The company also educates people on why it’s important to support local farms, opposed to getting your food from out-of-state.

“Some of the farmers that we work with have been in their families for generations and if we don’t hone in on sourcing local, they might go out of business,” said Megan Harris, owner of Hunt or Gather.

Anyone interested in joining the Hunt or Gather can do so here.

