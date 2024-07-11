National Park Service awarding grant to preserve site of the Ludlow Massacre

LUDLOW — The National Park Service is awarding $150,000 in grant money to preserve a historic site near Trinidad.

It's called the Ludlow Tent Colony Site, which represents an important event in Colorado's history. The tent colony was the site of the Ludlow Massacre in 1914, where 21 people, including 11 children were killed.

The Colorado National Guard attacked the colony to try and break up a strike by the United Mine Workers of America. The Associate Membership will receive the grant because they maintain the site.

To learn more about the Ludlow Tent Colony Site, visit History Colorado's website.

