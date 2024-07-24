National nonprofit donates to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The national nonprofit organization, Petco Love, has made a donation to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region(HSPPR).

The grant awarded was $90,000 and was donated for their lifesaving work for animals in Southern Colorado.

Petco Love was founded in 1999 and has invested nearly $400 million in adoption and lifesaving efforts for animals. They have partnered with over 4,000 organizations across North America and have helped 6.8 million animals find their home.

“Our investment in HSPPR is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We launched Petco Love Lost , a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

The donation will contribute to HSPPR's mission as the largest animal welfare group in the Southern Colorado region. Founded in 1949, the organization is a nonprofit not affiliated with national organizations like the Humane Society of the United States.

Passionate staff care for pets in distress, provide medical care, reunite lost pets with their families, find loving homes, investigate cases of animal cruelty, and enforce animal ordinances.

They depend on donations to keep their program running.

“We are so thankful for Petco Love’s partnership with HSPPR,” said Kelley Likes, HSPPR Interim President & CEO. “This investment will directly support HSPPR’s lifesaving programs for the pets in need in Southern Colorado.”

