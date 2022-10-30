National Museum of WWII Aviation celebrates 10th anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The National Museum of World War II Aviation celebrated its first decade Saturday with a public event which featured veterans from WWII and other Ameican conflicts and live musical performances by the all-female vintage tribute group, the Denver Dolls.

The musuem unveiled two new attractions during the celebration, a mural depicting the London Blitz titled Black Saturday, and a professionally constructed model of the US Navy's first aircraft carrier, the USS Langley.

The museum also lowered its admission to $10 on Saturday in celebration of the special anniversary. Guests viewed the museum's collection of 28 vintage and rare aircraft, seven military vehicles, and thousands of historic artifacts.

President and CEO Bill Klaers credited the museum's vistors and volunteers with the organization's success.

“This museum belongs to the community, to Colorado Springs and the thousands who have visited, because it’s their support, encouragement, and enthusiastic attendance that fuels the museum’s over 200 volunteers, and creates the excitement we see every day," Klaers said.

For more information on how to visit or volunteer with the National Museum of World War II Aviation visit their website.

