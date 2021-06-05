National Museum of World War II Aviation hosted event to remember the Battle of Midway

COLORADO SPRINGS — The National Museum of World War II Aviation hosted a special event this morning to showcase the Battle of Midway. Today is the 79th anniversary of this historic air and sea battle that changed the course of the war taking place in the Pacific. Today’s presentation featured a closer look at what happened that day. United States forces were able to locate the leading attack, known as the Japanese Carrier Strike Force, and destroy it. This caused the Japanese to withdraw from their invasion.

Today’s Battle of Midway was presented by John Lynch, a retired U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps Commander and longtime docent at the National Museum of World War II Aviation. Many gathered at the museum to honor this battle and how it changed the course of war.

“The Navy was engaged way in over their head, in a battle against the Imperial Japanese Navy, they were better equipped, they were better trained, and they were supposed to win. But because of the resilience of the people involved and their courage, we won the battle, and it changed the Pacific war,” said John Lynch, a Navy Seabee and volunteer at the museum.

Lynch says to this day, the Battle of Midway has taught the Navy how to adapt in times of crisis and he believes this is a lesson we can all use in our daily lives.

Today featured the aircraft that served as a vital element to the US’s victory, known as the museum’s SBD Dauntless dive bomber. The Dauntless was flow by pilot Alan Wojciak, a longtime pilot and owner of WWII aircraft. Visitors were able to see the Dauntless up close. The museum will be hosting more flight events this summer.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to be able to fly old airplanes, especially today, the Dauntless being the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, so it’s very humbling as well,” said Wojciak.

For a full list of these events visit here.

