National LGBTQ+ youth suicide hotline to end after federal funding runs out

COLORADO — The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will end specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth in 30 days after federal funding runs out, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

The national hotline serves all people who are in crisis and facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, or substance use concerns. After dialing 988, callers can press option 3 to be connected to services for queer youth.

SAMHSA said the 'Press 3' option began as a pilot program in Fiscal Year 2022 and recently received $33 million in federal funding in Fiscal Year 2024. A statement from SAMHSA said that funding has run out, and the LGBTQ+ subnetwork will end on July 17.

Cassandra Walton, executive director of Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, said the cut to the specialized hotline will harm LGBTQ+ youth who benefit from receiving help from someone with a shared experience.

"What increases suicide risk is a lack of belonging, a lack of acceptance. If you don't feel like you have a place where you belong, how can you create a life that you want to live?" said Walton.

Callers who dial 988 can also press option 2 to be connected with a Spanish speaker. Option 1 sends callers to specialized veteran services.

"What we know is that our LGBTQIA2+ community is highly impacted by thoughts of suicide. There's a high risk for suicide, and there's a high rate of deaths by suicide, and this can all be prevented by accessing help," said Walton.

SAMHSA said in a statement:

Everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline will continue to receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors who can help with suicidal, substance misuse, or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress. Anyone who calls the Lifeline will continue to receive compassion and help. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

A 2024 national Trevor Project survey showed 39% of LGBTQ+ young people and 46% of transgender and nonbinary young people seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.

