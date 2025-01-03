National Conference in Colorado Springs Empowers Student Veterans

The Department of Defense reports that every year, over 200,000 military members retire, many of whom need assistance transitioning to civilian life.

This week, a national conference in Colorado Springs is supporting veterans whose next step is pursuing higher education.

The Student Veterans of America National Conferenceis the largest gathering of student veterans in the world, with over 5,000 veterans meeting here in Colorado Springs.

We spoke with three of those veterans presenting today about the journeys that brought them here.

"Having these veterans come in to support their fellow veteran is what's needed," says Eric Sowers, a SVA Finalist for Student Veteran of the Year.

Student Veterans of America is an organization that supports veterans through advocacy and research, focusing on those pursuing higher education. Manuel Gonzalez, a Navy veteran says conferences like these are essential for those facing struggles.

"I know sometimes it's hard to admit we were struggling with mental health issues, but for me, this is an opportunity. Through my vulnerability, it allows other veterans to be open about their own struggles," he tells News5.

Gonzalez says It’s a chance for veterans to support each other in person.

"We're going through the same mental troubles, and we have a community. We have more in common than we think."

We also spoke with Greg Sanchez, a Navy veteran, who is also speaking at the conference. He shared how special this event is, not only for veterans but also for Colorado Springs.

"When you get into areas where there are several military bases, it becomes part of the culture, almost like they're just there. But actually, they’re doing the big job, the big work—they're the boots on the ground, the individuals you call when America is in crisis. That is something to be proud of. Colorado Springs, you’ve got something very special here," he said.

Anyone can attend the conference, for registration details, click here.

