National Blood Crisis; how you can help

COLORADO SPRINGS — The American Red Cross released a statement on what it is calling a “national blood crisis.”

This national blood shortage directly impacts our hospitals in Colorado Springs.

This is due to people who have tested for covid in the donor population, a shortage of workers who collect donations, and in terms of shipping the blood across the nation, there’s limitations on air cargo. At this point in Colorado, the blood supply is stocked enough in the case that something severe would happen. However, the state’s backup supply is running dry, and this is where the concern steps in.

“We are able to maintain safe levels of inventory in the hospitals right now. However, the days of inventory on hand from suppliers has really diminished. So, there are some restrictions on how we are able to stock our shelves. But again, we are able to maintain a safe level right now but the back stock that we would normally be accustomed to is just not there,” said Robert Welch FACHE, MBA, MT(ASCP), Senior Director of Operations and System Lead Laboratory Services at UCHealth.

Here’s what Welch shared in terms of what they are doing to monitor resources.

“Keeping an eye on every order that comes in for blood products and it’s being scrutinized by our blood bank professionals to make sure that it’s something that needs to be filled right then and not potentially wait. But, we have not had to really triage really too much at this point, it’s more that we are on high alert.”

UCHealth is hosting a blood drive tomorrow at the Memorial Administration Center from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. You can call ahead of time or visit this website to schedule an appointment to donate. They say they can really use your help.

