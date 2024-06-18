Name of a man who died at Lake Pueblo State Park Saturday released

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who drowned at Lake Pueblo State Park Saturday night.

The coroner says he is 40-year-old Juan Jimenez of Colorado Springs. The autopsy revealed that Jimenez died as the result of a swimming accident, according to the coroner.

Background Information

Around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rangers received a call for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo State Park.

CPW says rangers and volunteer divers with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office began diving off of Sailboard Beach, which is located west of the dam.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, divers found the body, later identified as Jimenez, about 75 feet from shore in water about 6" deep.

According to CPW, this is the 17th water-related death in Colorado this year. There were 32 water-related deaths in Colorado last year.

___





Dash camera shows a plane attempt to land along I-25 near Larkspur Rescue crews were able to recover two injured people who were taken to a hospital, said the CSP. The plane crashed in waist-high water on its roof in a field just east of I-25 near the Larkspur. Dashcam video shows plane trying to land on I-25 near Larkspur before crashing, injuring 2

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.