N. Carefree Circle barricade lifted, CSPD has a suspect in custody

On August, 8th, Colorado Springs Police Department put out an emergency message to shelter in place in the area of 3550 N Carefree Circle.
Posted at 9:27 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 23:44:35-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — 
On August, 8th, a shelter-in-place order was lifted Monday night after a suspect who was barricaded inside a home on the northeast side of Colorado Springs surrendered to police. The order was issued before 6 pm as police began negotiating with the suspect.

News5's Rob Quirk reached out to the Gold Hills Police Department division for comment and learned that the barricade situation was called in by a neighbor as a domestic situation.

There is no information as to whether or not threats were being made.

After about an hour of negotiations, the suspect gave up peacefully. There is not any information about the suspect or if charges were filed at this time.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 7:20 PM.

This is a developing story and will be updated as News5 gains more information.
