North Academy Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard reopened after overturned trailer

Posted at 12:45 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 15:50:29-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, there was an overturned trailer in the intersection of Briargate Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday

All of Briargate Boulevard's eastbound lanes were closed. The northbound and southbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard have since reopened.

At this time it is unclear if there are any injuries.

____

