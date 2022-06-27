Murder suspect arrested in Canon City

CANON CITY, Colorado — The Canon City Police Department announced on Saturday the arrest of a man accused of stabbing and killing a 21-year-old on Friday.

Dustin Mitchell, 33, is being held at the Fremont County Jail on felony charges of First Degree Murder, Burglary, Menacing, Domestic Violence, and Violation of a Protection Order.

Officers were called to an address in the 900 Block of Greenwood Avenue early Friday morning. The unnamed victim had been stabbed in the chest. That person's name and gender have not been publicly released.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.