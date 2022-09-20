Multiple schools face fake threats across the state

COLORADO — Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats today as many were placed on lockdown.

Colorado Springs Police reported that around 2:30 pm on Monday a call came in stating there was an active shooter at a local school. CSPD was able to quickly determine that it was a hoax with the help of school resource officers. At this time CSPD is not releasing the name of the school to prevent a copycat situation.

On 9/19/2022 at about 2:30 p.m. a call to the CSPD Communications Center stated there was an Active Shooter at an area school. It was quickly determined that this was a Swatting call. As School Resource Officers and School Security quickly identified that the call was a hoax. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 19, 2022

Colorado Springs was not the only community to receive these swatting calls today. Montrose County school district and Alamosa High School also received threats today.

Alamosa High School commented on Facebook reporting that Alamosa Police received a phone call from an administrative number with the school reporting shots fired. This information triggered a SWAT response even though no one from Alamosa High School had called in the information.

Montrose County School District was also another victim of these swatting calls. Montrose High School went into lockdown around 3:00 PM Monday afternoon after it received a similar threat.

At this time it has been deemed that the series of calls received were fake threats or swatting calls and all lockdowns have been lifted.

News5 spoke with several parents who expressed their concerns after today's false alarm.

“Even if it’s a false alarm or a real alarm. Anything with shooting terrifies me. Guns scare me so it’s not something to play with," said Kelly Alburger, a local parent.

“I don’t think parent has the words to properly describe how relieved you’d be in a situation like this," said Erik Shaw, a local parent.

_____

