Multiple rescues force Colorado Springs Fire to call in reinforcements

COLORADO SPRINGS — Calls to first responders for help are happening daily as the weather continues warming this summer, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

"Weather's been beautiful and so people get outdoors and sometimes unfortunately accidents happen," said Captain Mike Smaldino with CSFD.

On Monday, CSFD responded to multiple fires and two high angle rescues for people on trails.

The first victim was hiking Blodgett Peak, the other was riding his motorcycle and crashed it off of Gold Camp Road.

In some cases there's gonna be some trails that are open to bikers some trails that aren't. Typically, if they're not open bikers it's probably for a reason. And just because you might feel that you can make it down that one trail most likely you're not gonna be able to."

CSFD says both victims were rescued and taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

