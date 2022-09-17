Multiple people hurt at dangerous crash scene overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department investigators tell News5 the crash involving four vehicles happened just after midnight at the intersection of South Academy and Chelton. First responders worked the scene through the early hours of Saturday morning.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, but officers say multiple people were hurt and were taken to the hospital. That includes a person who was ejected from one of the vehicles involved.

If you have any information about the crash you can call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

