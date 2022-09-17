Multiple people hurt at dangerous crash scene overnight in Colorado Springs

Watch Now
The overnight crash involving four cars happened at S. Academy and Chelton
KOAA-TV Patrick Nelson
Colorado Springs Police Department officers block off the intersection of South Academy and Chelton in the early hours of Saturday morning after a four car crash that sent multiple people to the hospital.
Posted at 5:31 AM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 07:35:17-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department investigators tell News5 the crash involving four vehicles happened just after midnight at the intersection of South Academy and Chelton. First responders worked the scene through the early hours of Saturday morning.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, but officers say multiple people were hurt and were taken to the hospital. That includes a person who was ejected from one of the vehicles involved.

If you have any information about the crash you can call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.
