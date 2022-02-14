Multiple injuries in I-25 rollover near Pikes Peak International Raceway

EL PASO COUNTY — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a serious rollover crash with multiple injuries on Sunday night.

Before 6:30pm Sunday, a vehicle reported to CSP as driving recklessly went off the road and rolled several times.

A helicopter was requested to transport one juvenile to the hospital with serious injuries, while another child and an adult driver were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

State Patrol is working the scene tonight to gather more information. Traffic was able to continue moving near the crash site, but was shut down temporarily to allow a helicopter room to land.

There's no information on other vehicles being involved in the crash.

News5 will keep you updated.

