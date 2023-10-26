Multiple early morning lane closures due to accidents on northbound I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS — Northbound I-25 between Garden of the Gods Road and Fillmore Street is currently experiencing a right lane closure due to an accident.

Northbound I-25 between Nevada Avenue and Woodmen Road is also experiencing a left lane closure due to a separate accident.

Drivers can currently anticipate an approximate 14-minute delay, according to COtrip.

The accident at Nevada Avenue and Woodmen Road involved four to five vehicles, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Two people involved in the accident at Garden of the Gods Road and Fillmore Street were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to the CSPD.

Police said drivers should expect delays for the next several hours. This is a developing story and News5 will update this article as we learn more.

