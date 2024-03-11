Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to grass fire along I-25 Monday

Bill Folsom
Posted at 3:48 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 18:07:44-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a grass fire burning near I-25 and Cimarron Street.

According to the department, the fire is small and isn't spreading. They also say the fire is smaller than it appeared, and only one crew is on the scene.

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.
____

