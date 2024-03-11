Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to grass fire along I-25 Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a grass fire burning near I-25 and Cimarron Street.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is responding to a #workinggrassfire near I-25 and Cimarron. Multiple crews are responding. Please avoid the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 11, 2024

According to the department, the fire is small and isn't spreading. They also say the fire is smaller than it appeared, and only one crew is on the scene.

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

