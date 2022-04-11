Fire by a landfill in El Paso County contained

EL PASO COUNTY — Multiple crews are responding to an outside fire near 1010 Blaney Road in El Paso County.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and the Ellicott Fire Department are on the scene.

At around 4 p.m. the EPCSO said that smoke is visible from the area but that the fire is contained.

News 5 has a crew headed to the scene right now to get more information.

