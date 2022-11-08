Multiple crews from the Monument Fire District responds to a residential fire Monday evening

GLENEAGLE, CO — The Monument Fire District responded to a residential fire that broke out Monday evening around 4:30 pm.

The fire was located in the Gleneagle area at the address of 15565 Curwood Drive, just off Baptist Rd.

According to our crew at the scene, the fire department says that they believe three were displaced because of the fire.

At this time there is no information as to what the cause of the fire is or if there was anyone injured during the fire.

This is a developing story and will be continued to be updated as information comes in.

