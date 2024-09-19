Watch Now
Multiple crashes blocking eastbound Platte Avenue near Murray Boulevard, expect delays

City of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — Expect delays along eastbound Platte Avenue this morning as crews work to clear a crash just east of Murray Boulevard.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the accident caused people to using the shoulder to avoid it.

As of the writing of this article, another accident occurred along Eastbound Platte Avenue between Murray Boulevard and Wooten Road.

At this time it is unclear if these accidents have caused any injuries. Expect delays, while crews work to clear those accidents.

