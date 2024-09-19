Multiple crashes blocking eastbound Platte Avenue near Murray Boulevard, expect delays

COLORADO SPRINGS — Expect delays along eastbound Platte Avenue this morning as crews work to clear a crash just east of Murray Boulevard.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the accident caused people to using the shoulder to avoid it.

As of the writing of this article, another accident occurred along Eastbound Platte Avenue between Murray Boulevard and Wooten Road.

Second crash EB Platte between Murray and Wooten, blocking right lane. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) September 19, 2024

At this time it is unclear if these accidents have caused any injuries. Expect delays, while crews work to clear those accidents.

